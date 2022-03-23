Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $278,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.43 million, a PE ratio of -87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.