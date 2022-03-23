Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of MET traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 236,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

