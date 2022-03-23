Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 5.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 67,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 214,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$56.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

