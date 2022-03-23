Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 5.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 67,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 214,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$56.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.
Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)
