RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 9.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. 36,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,423,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.11 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 141,984 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

