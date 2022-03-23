Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.46. 201,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,347. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
