Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Medpace worth $29,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total value of $5,095,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,207 shares of company stock worth $23,711,062 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

