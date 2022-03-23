Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

