Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 107,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

