Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.03 and a 12-month high of $128.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.