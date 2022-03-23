Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,520 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Bunge worth $34,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

