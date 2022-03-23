Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 670,100 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $32,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

