S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,277. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.