S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Corteva by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA remained flat at $$56.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

