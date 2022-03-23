S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.66. 17,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,691. The company has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.80 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.