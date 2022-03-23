S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.95. 24,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

