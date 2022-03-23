S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 5,596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 317,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,021,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

