S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $223.05. 39,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,002. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average is $231.47. The company has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

