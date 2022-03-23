S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on S&T in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get S&T alerts:

SANT opened at €16.95 ($18.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.93. S&T has a twelve month low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($26.59).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.