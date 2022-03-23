Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,066,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

