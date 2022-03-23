Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VO stock opened at $237.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.05 and its 200-day moving average is $243.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

