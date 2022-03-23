salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $210.34 and last traded at $210.89. 18,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,785,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.21.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,888 shares of company stock valued at $26,413,821 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.