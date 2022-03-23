Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 21,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,962. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.