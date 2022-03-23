Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) to announce $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.55 million to $62.27 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $249.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.42 million to $253.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $260.06 million, with estimates ranging from $251.17 million to $268.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFS remained flat at $$48.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.30%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

