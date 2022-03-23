Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.36. 56,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,209,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.