Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

