Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $324,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

