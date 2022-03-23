ScS Group’s (SCS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SCS opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.30. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.49 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

