Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Seaboard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 125.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,982.08. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,535.00 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

