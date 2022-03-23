Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

