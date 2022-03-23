Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

