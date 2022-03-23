Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

