Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $333,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

