Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 623,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

