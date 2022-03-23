Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of -219.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.