Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Down 6.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.89. 76,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,707,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sema4 by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

