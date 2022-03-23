Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of SRE opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

