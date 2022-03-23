Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $158.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

