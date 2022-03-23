SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,523. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

