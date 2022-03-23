ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

SFBS traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. 148,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 74,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

