Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $37.66. 995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

