Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 229,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after buying an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.