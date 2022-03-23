Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

James Cropper (LON:CRPRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £105.58 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030 ($13.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.93.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.93) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,465.51).

About James Cropper (Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

