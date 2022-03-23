Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Showa Denko K.K. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, and allyl ester resin; and polypropylene.
