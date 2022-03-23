Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $20.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
