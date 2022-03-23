SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Up 0.5%

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Several analysts recently commented on SCBGF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

