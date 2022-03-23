Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 3.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

