Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SIG opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.