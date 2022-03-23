Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Signify has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $64.52.

About Signify

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

