Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sinch AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a SEK 150 price objective for the company.
CLCMF opened at 10.08 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of 10.00 and a 12-month high of 186.50.
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
