Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sirius XM by 98.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sirius XM by 37,946.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock remained flat at $$6.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 762,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,745,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

